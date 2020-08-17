‘Pull your head in!’: Ray Hadley blows up over government hypocrisy

Ray Hadley has slammed a planned ceremony that will go ahead at a Sydney jail despite new coronavirus restrictions for New South Welshman.

A whistleblower has told Ray Hadley 30 or so dignitaries will be attending the official opening of a new facility in north-western Sydney this Thursday.

The Corrective Services band will be playing at the Geoffrey Pearce CC on Francis Greenway Correctional Complex opening where a plaque will be unveiled.

The Minister and Commissioner will be in attendance, with journalists from Sydney newspapers invited.

Meanwhile, the Premier announced yesterday school formals, graduations and excursions are now banned.

Ray Hadley contacted Corrections Minister Anthony Roberts off-air to express his concerns.

“He was non-plussed, he said ‘oh I can’t see the problem, Ray.’

“For god’s sake, mate, pull your head in! It’s just ridiculous.

“It’s about a government in NSW telling mums and dads, nans and pops, ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’ and some silly bloody idiot wants to unveil a plaque at a jail… in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic!”

“Please, gentleman, wake up to yourselves, for goodness sake! Cancel the damn thing and have it sometime in the future.”

