‘Pull your head in!’: Ray Hadley blasts federal MP over ICAC scorn

Ray Hadley has blasted a Federal Liberal MP after he called for the Independent Commission Against Corruption to be abolished.

Federal Liberal MP Jason Falinski has called the ICAC a “kangaroo court” and suggested it be abolished.

He has also rejected calls from Labor for a federal ICAC.

“If it were not for the ICAC we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Ray Hadley said, “looking at the absolute corruption of an MP who was in there for more than 15 years!”

“And Falinski wants to ban the ICAC? Pull your head in, mate. You’re a dope!

“If you’ve got friends like him you don’t need enemies.”

