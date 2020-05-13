Pubs and clubs to open from tomorrow

Restaurants attached to hotels and clubs will be able to open from tomorrow, but only for up to 10 customers at a time.

Originally, pubs and clubs weren’t included in the list of eateries allowed to open from Friday as part of a lifting of lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday night, the NSW government confirmed restaurants in pubs and clubs would be able to open.

Bars and poker machines will remain closed.

ClubsNSW has presented a proposal to the government, arguing they have bigger venues that could maintain social distancing with more patrons.

They are proposing restricting the number of people allowed at dining tables, removing couches and bar stools and conducting temperature checks on entry.

