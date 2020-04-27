NSW clubs: Let us reopen or lose nearly half of your local clubs

Clubs and RSLs across the state are desperate to reopen, fearing more than 40 per cent of cubs will close permanently due to coronavirus shutdown.

Clubs are urging the NSW Premier to relax restrictions, arguing they could safely reopen because they have the space to implement “extreme social distancing measures”.

They are proposing limiting the number of patrons in the club, restricting the number of people allowed at dining tables, removing couches and bar stools and conducting temperature checks on entry.

A ClubsNSW briefing paper, obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald, reveals that about 80 per cent of staff, over 35,000, have been stood down since the shutdowns came into effect on March 22.

ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis told Deborah Knight their sign-in process gives them a great advantage in reopening.

“If someone later is identified as having had coronavirus … we can look at who was in the club that day so that they can go and get tested.”

