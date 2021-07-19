2GB
Public transport timetable to be reviewed amid backlash

39 mins ago
Article image for Public transport timetable to be reviewed amid backlash

The Sunday timetable will be reviewed amid a backlash over fewer services for essential workers. 

Sydney’s public transport services were slashed to limit movement around the city but it’s left many trains and buses at capacity.

Services across all modes have been reduced by between 30 and 50 per cent for at least two weeks.

NSW Transport Operations Manager Howard Collins told Ben Fordham they don’t want passengers catching public transport.

“We’re looking at what’s missing, we’re trying our best.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

LocalNewsNSW
