Public health alert issued for Sydney locations after positive cases

A public health alert has been issued for parts of Sydney after three new cases of COVID-19 were identified.

It breaks a 12-day streak of no community transmissions in NSW.

People who attended a Fitness First Carlingford pilates class on Saturday 3 October from 8.15 am to 9.15am are considered close contacts and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health is directly contacting those who attended.

A casual contact alert was issued for the following locations:

Friday 2 October: Kmart, Narellan Town Centre, Narellan – 6 pm to 7 pm

Saturday 3 October: Fitness First, Carlingford (all attendees other than those in the pilates class notified above): 8 to 9:15am

Sunday 4 October: Penrith Homemaker Centre, Penrith – 11am to 1pm

Sunday 4 October: Guzman y Gomez, Penrith – 1.30 pm to 2pm

Sunday 4 October: Home Co, Penrith – 2pm to 2.30pm

Monday 5 October: Westfield Parramatta – 9.30am to 11am

Monday 5 October: Castle Towers Shopping Centre, Castle Hill – 12pm to 1pm

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty urged people to get tested at the first sign of symptoms.

“We have identified three people who are infected, who have come forward for testing,” he told Jim Wilson.

“We really need everyone’s help to do this.

“In addition to the cases, yesterday we reported some traces in the virus being found in sewerage systems in Camden West and North Richmond, which indicates the virus has been around there.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty