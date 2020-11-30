Public backlash prompts Defence back down on stripping of medals

Defence officials have partially backed down from plans to strip unit citations from entire Special Forces units.

Due to public backlash, Australia’s Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell has not made a final decision on revoking the Meritorious Unit Citation granted to Special Operations Task Group members.

On November 19, upon the release of the Brereton inquiry, the intention to take back thousands of medals was revealed.

Retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell told Ben Fordham public opinion is a powerful tool.

“This is the result of hitting them where it hurts, the noise and numbers and, potentially, in the polls and public opinion.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Liberal MP and veteran Phillip Thompson told Ben Australian soldiers are held at a high standard.

“We will hopefully not see citations stripped from our most bravest people.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty