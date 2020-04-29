2GB
Private schools promised cash in advance for swift student return

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Private schools have been offered a multi-billion dollar incentive by the federal government to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible.

If independent schools agree to returning at least half of their students by June 1, they will receive their share of the $3 billion package.

Dr David Mulford, CEO of Independent Schools Council of Australia, told Deborah Knight the incentive is an advance on the thrice-yearly payment which would ordinarily be paid out in July, stressing “it’s not extra money, it’s not a handout or a bailout”.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer has consistently stated children in schools are safe from COVID-19.

But variation in advice state-by-state will further add to the complexity, Dr Mulford said.

“Every individual school will make their own decision.

“It is awkward times.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

