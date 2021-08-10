2GB
Prime Minister rebukes ‘selfish’ Extinction Rebellion vandals in climate report response

1 hour ago
Article image for Prime Minister rebukes ‘selfish’ Extinction Rebellion vandals in climate report response

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the findings of the latest IPCC report and slammed climate protesters who this morning graffitied Parliament House.

Around 10 protesters swarmed on Parliament House, spray-painting the words “duty of care” on pillars outside the building, burning a pram, and gluing themselves to the ground.

“The Australian way is not what we have seen with the vandalism in our capital today,” Mr Morrison said.

“I don’t associate in any way, shape or form that foolishness with the good-hearted nature of Australians who care deeply about this issue, as I do.

“Action will be taken against those who have committed those offences in our capital today.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2021 report projects in the worst-case scenarios global heating of 3.6C and 4.4C above pre-industrial levels.

The report calls on countries including Australia to do more to reduce emissions.

The Prime Minister promised Australia will meet our targets with technology-focused solutions and said Australia’s footprint is smaller than other nations’.

“We cannot ignore the fact that the developing world accounts for two thirds of global emissions and those emissions are rising.

“That is a stark fact!

“China’s emissions account for more than the OECD combined.”

 

Image: Nine News, Twitter/Jonathan Kearsley

