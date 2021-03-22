2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prime Minister fronts the media..

Prime Minister fronts the media over month of Parliament sex allegations

5 hours ago
Nine National News
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Article image for Prime Minister fronts the media over month of Parliament sex allegations

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has this morning addressed the media over the past month of Parliament sexual assault and sex act allegations. 

This comes after allegations senior staffers performed a number of sex acts inside Parliament House came to light overnight.

“All of this has been shocking. It has been disgraceful,” he said.

“This has been a very traumatic month. It began with Brittany Higgins and her revelations of what took place in this very building. I remember that day very well, I was equally shocked and stunned at receiving that news also.

“Whether this is unconscious deafness and blindness, or whether it is wilful malevolence that is behind all of this, it must be acknowledged, it must be called out, and it must stop.”

Mr Morrison continued on to respond to his highly criticised handling of the situation.

“I acknowledge that many have not liked or appreciated some of my own personal responses to this over the course of the last month, I accept that.

“No offence was intended by me saying I discuss these issues with my wife.

“That is in no way any indication that these events had not traumatically affected me already at that point.

“Equally, I accept that many were unhappy with the language that I used in the day of the protest.”

Mr Morrison continued on to assure the media steps are being taken to address the most recent allegations over consensual sex acts performed within Parliament House.

“We’ve taken steps to reach out to the person who allegedly knows.”

 

Image: Nine News

Nine National News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873