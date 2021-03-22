Prime Minister accused of ‘saving face’ in response to veteran suicides

Tasmanian Senator and advocate for veterans Jacqui Lambie has cast doubts on the sincerity of the Prime Minister’s support for a Royal Commission.

Ms Lambie told Jim Wilson Mr Morrison was “bluffing” in his interview with Ben Fordham, because the National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention and a Royal Commission cannot co-exist.

“He’s not doing anything right now; he’s making them wait, mate, while he tries to work out how he can save face.

“If I can ask the Prime Minister one thing, it’s to go outside the political bubble and go and speak to retired judges and QCs out there.

“They’ll tell you it cannot be done, it’s just stupidity.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Open Arms (veterans’ counselling) on 1800 011 046.

Image: Getty