2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Prime Minister accused of ‘saving..

Prime Minister accused of ‘saving face’ in response to veteran suicides

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Jacqui LambieRoyal Commissionveteran suicides
Article image for Prime Minister accused of ‘saving face’ in response to veteran suicides

Tasmanian Senator and advocate for veterans Jacqui Lambie has cast doubts on the sincerity of the Prime Minister’s support for a Royal Commission.

Ms Lambie told Jim Wilson Mr Morrison was “bluffing” in his interview with Ben Fordham, because the National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention and a Royal Commission cannot co-exist.

“He’s not doing anything right now; he’s making them wait, mate, while he tries to work out how he can save face.

“If I can ask the Prime Minister one thing, it’s to go outside the political bubble and go and speak to retired judges and QCs out there.

“They’ll tell you it cannot be done, it’s just stupidity.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Open Arms (veterans’ counselling) on 1800 011 046.

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873