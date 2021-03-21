2GB
Scott Morrison confirms support for royal commission into veteran suicides

2 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
FloodsJulie-Ann FinneyScott Morrison
Article image for Scott Morrison confirms support for royal commission into veteran suicides

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he won’t oppose a motion for a royal commission into veteran suicides.

The House of Representatives will today vote on whether to pursue the long sought after royal commission.

Mr Morrison told Ben Fordham “we won’t be opposing that motion at all” but says a temporary royal commission is not a “silver bullet”.

“We’ve always thought you need something better and more than a royal commission.

“We’ve put in legislation to provide for a permanent set of arrangements that have the powers of a royal commission to address veteran suicides.

“I’m sure that these two things can come together and we can come to some agreement over the course of this week.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

But Julie-Ann Finney told Ben she wants to hear the Prime Minister actually call the Commission.

“I’ve been spun like a top for two years and I won’t believe what I’m hearing until I hear it clearly and concisely.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AustraliaNews
