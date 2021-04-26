Primary school sends ‘up yours’ message to NSW government: Mark Latham

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham has slammed a Sydney primary school’s defiance after outrage over anti-police posters produced by students.

The Education Minister had ordered a review into Black Lives Matter posters created by students and displayed at Lindfield Learning Village.

But the school has posted messages of support from students and families on their website, including those in favour of political activism being taught in schools (see examples below).

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ray Hadley the school has shown its “true colours”.

“Today on their website … you can see their true opinion and that is to be unrepentant, to give an up yours to the NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.

“The school is basically saying, ‘we don’t think we’ve done anything wrong.'”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The following images have since been taken down from the school website (Click to enlarge)