Premier says Sydneysiders could be asked to stay home if NYE fireworks go ahead

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Sydneysiders could be asked to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks from home if they go ahead.

The state government wants the fireworks to be held despite some opposition from Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Meetings are continuing with the City of Sydney Council, with speculation the government could cover the cost.

Ms Berejiklian told Ben Fordham the fireworks would look different this year.

“We’re keen to see them go ahead one way or another.

“The vast majority of us will be at home celebrating with families and friends but we do want to make sure there is some glimmer of hope for the new year.”

