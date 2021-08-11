2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier refuses to admit mistakes in handling of Sydney lockdown

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys Berejiklian
Article image for Premier refuses to admit mistakes in handling of Sydney lockdown

The NSW Premier is refusing to admit to mistakes made early on in the COVID outbreak.

Ben Fordham has questioned Gladys Berejiklian on whether she regrets failing to lock down the eastern suburbs earlier.

“I wish everything was a yes or a no, but all you can do is make the best decisions at the time.

“At the time that’s the best information that we had.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

The Premier has exclusively revealed the moratorium on rental evictions for businesses will be extended.

“That’s a part of the agreement that we’ve been working towards.”

 

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873