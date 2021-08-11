Premier refuses to admit mistakes in handling of Sydney lockdown

The NSW Premier is refusing to admit to mistakes made early on in the COVID outbreak.

Ben Fordham has questioned Gladys Berejiklian on whether she regrets failing to lock down the eastern suburbs earlier.

“I wish everything was a yes or a no, but all you can do is make the best decisions at the time.

“At the time that’s the best information that we had.”

The Premier has exclusively revealed the moratorium on rental evictions for businesses will be extended.

“That’s a part of the agreement that we’ve been working towards.”