Premier hints at post-holiday restriction rollback

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged a possible easing of restrictions in NSW after the school holidays as the state records a fourth straight day of no locally acquired cases.

She told Jim Wilson health authorities don’t want to “get ahead of themselves”, but they will review the advice if there is no spike over the holiday period.

“I think definitely, if we look to see what’s happened during the school holidays and the health experts give us the green light to further move, of course we will.

“We need to be careful because according to the health data, you are more likely to get it from someone you know, than someone you don’t.”

Responding to the call from the hospitality industry for a one-person-per-two-sqm rule to replace the current four sqm rule, she said it was too early.

“Four days with zero community transmission is a bit early to do that.”

