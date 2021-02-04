2GB
Premier faces the music over Sydney Metro shortchanging claims

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Premier faces the music over Sydney Metro shortchanging claims

Jim Wilson has confronted NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian over land acquisitions in Western Sydney deemed unfair by locals.

Landowners are demanding a public forum with Sydney Metro, claiming acquisitions for the new airport line are excessive.

The Premier expressed her sympathy for those affected, and told Jim she’d “check in” with the Transport Minister to make sure their concerns are being heard.

“Our government has very fair, open and transparent ways of dealing with people when we need to acquire property.

“It’s always a very difficult time for all concerned.

“I’m confident the relevant authorities will deal with those residents in a fair way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Aron Korani, an Orchard Hills real estate agent, told Jim residents are being significantly shortchanged by the government’s offers.

“I’ve been working with a lot of families in the area in regards to this, and in some cases it’s even less than 50 per cent.

“It smells fishy … if you’re going to take something away from somebody, you have to give them the compensation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

