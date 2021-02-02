Landowner confronts Sydney Metro boss over scale of acquisitions

Sydney Metro are under pressure to hold a public forum as Western Sydney residents fight for accountability over the airport line development.

Sydney Metro Deputy CEO Rebecca McPhee joined Jim Wilson to address some of the concerns raised by landowners, and gave assurances land acquisitions have been minimised as far as possible.

“We undertake quite a detailed analysis when we determine whether we actually need to acquire a property, or if something like a construction lease … would be suitable.

“There will be all sorts of facilities at this site to support those tunnel boring machines; things like storing the massive concrete segments that will line the tunnel.”

Christine Vella, an Orchard Hills resident whose land has been acquired, retaliated with evidence the extent of the project is “hard to reconcile”.

Image: NSW Government/Sydney Metro

