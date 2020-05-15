2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premier defends ten patron limit despite venues struggling to reopen

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusGladys Berejiklian

As restrictions are slowly eased, the NSW Premier has defended the strict limit on pub and club patronage, encouraging venues to bring forward plans for further reopening.

From today, NSW residents are permitted to have outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, visits to a household of up to five people, while cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at a time.

Some business owners have described the patronage restriction as “inhibitive”, and ClubsNSW are pushing for a further relaxation for larger venues.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she’s happy for businesses to come to the negotiating table with a plan, especially those with multiple eateries and entrances.

“Sometimes the most critical issue isn’t so much sitting down and having a social distance when you’re eating, [that’s] the easy bit.

“The hard bit is, how do you manage people coming in and out, not bumping into each other? And when you get above ten the health experts get really worried.

“If it means more jobs, NSW is more than happy to look at your plans, and let’s get those jobs going.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.