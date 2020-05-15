Premier defends ten patron limit despite venues struggling to reopen

As restrictions are slowly eased, the NSW Premier has defended the strict limit on pub and club patronage, encouraging venues to bring forward plans for further reopening.

From today, NSW residents are permitted to have outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, visits to a household of up to five people, while cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at a time.

Some business owners have described the patronage restriction as “inhibitive”, and ClubsNSW are pushing for a further relaxation for larger venues.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Ben Fordham she’s happy for businesses to come to the negotiating table with a plan, especially those with multiple eateries and entrances.

“Sometimes the most critical issue isn’t so much sitting down and having a social distance when you’re eating, [that’s] the easy bit.

“The hard bit is, how do you manage people coming in and out, not bumping into each other? And when you get above ten the health experts get really worried.

“If it means more jobs, NSW is more than happy to look at your plans, and let’s get those jobs going.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview