Prelim pride won’t distract Melbourne Storm says Jesse Bromwich

The Melbourne Storm are focused on the road ahead, after securing a spot in the preliminary finals by defeating the Parramatta Eels 36-24.

Storm star Jesse Bromwich told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the club is “really proud” of reaching their sixth-straight preliminary final.

“But to be honest, it’s not talked about too much: we’re really focused on this group now, and what we want to do in a few weeks’ time.

“We’ve got a lot of new boys, a lot of young boys with us at the moment, and we’re really just trying to focus in on that prelim.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website