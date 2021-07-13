Pregnant nurse to be reunited with her husband in hospital

A pregnant Sydney nurse will be reunited with her husband in hospital after pleading for an exemption.

Maddie’s husband, Anthony, has been in hospital since a car accident in February, with a severe brain injury.

The Western Sydney Local Health District had declined her application for an exemption to see Anthony at Westmead Hospital due to COVID measures.

But after coming on-air with Ben Fordham Live, an exemption was granted.

Maddie told Ben Fordham she’s “ecstatic”.

