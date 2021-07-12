Pregnant nurse ‘at breaking point’ fighting for exemption to see her husband

A pregnant Sydney nurse is pleading for an exemption to see her husband battling a severe brain injury in hospital.

Maddie’s husband, Anthony, has been in hospital since a car accident in February.

The Western Sydney Local Health District has declined her application for an exemption to see Anthony at Westmead Hospital due to COVID measures.

Maddie told Ben Fordham she’s “at breaking point”.

“I’ve heard from nursing staff that he’s refusing to eat food and not participating as well in recovery.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview