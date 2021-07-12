2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pregnant nurse ‘at breaking point’ fighting for exemption to see her husband

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Maddie and AnthonyWestern Sydney Local Health District
Article image for Pregnant nurse ‘at breaking point’ fighting for exemption to see her husband

A pregnant Sydney nurse is pleading for an exemption to see her husband battling a severe brain injury in hospital.

Maddie’s husband, Anthony, has been in hospital since a car accident in February.

The Western Sydney Local Health District has declined her application for an exemption to see Anthony at Westmead Hospital due to COVID measures.

Maddie told Ben Fordham she’s “at breaking point”.

“I’ve heard from nursing staff that he’s refusing to eat food and not participating as well in recovery.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Instagram

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873