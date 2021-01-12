Positive COVID cases cast doubt on Australian Open

The tennis tournament is set to go ahead as scheduled later this month, but COVID-19 concerns are mounting.

Two players competing in the Australian Open qualifying tournament in Doha have tested positive to coronavirus today, fuelling concerns the tournament will bring COVID-19 to Victoria.

But with more than 1200 players and support staff arriving in Melbourne this week, Nine Radio tennis reporter Craig Gabriel said the Australian Open can’t be postponed.

Instead, Mr Gabriel said the Australian Open preventative measures will be enough to save the event.

“As long as everybody maintains the protocols, I think we’ll be in a pretty good situation,” he told Mark Levy.

“You are not allowed to leave your hotel apart from 5 hours a day for training, practice, et cetera. Otherwise there’s $20,000 fines: you could be chucked out.”

Image: Getty