‘Poll-driven’ Premier under fire for banning all Sydneysiders from Queensland
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszszuk has upgraded her state’s border restrictions, declaring all of Greater Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot.
Sky News commentator Peta Credlin argued the Premier is “playing for votes”, telling Jim Wilson NSW Health’s efficiency in contact tracing makes the ban unnecessary.
“I think she’s seeing everything through the prism of her election in October.
“She’s completely poll-driven. She wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t showing some sort of positive response in all the focus groups.”
