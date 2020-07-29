2GB
‘Poll-driven’ Premier under fire for banning all Sydneysiders from Queensland

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Annastacia PalaszczukPeta CredlinQLD border

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszszuk has upgraded her state’s border restrictions, declaring all of Greater Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot.

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin argued the Premier is “playing for votes”, telling Jim Wilson NSW Health’s efficiency in contact tracing makes the ban unnecessary.

“I think she’s seeing everything through the prism of her election in October.

“She’s completely poll-driven. She wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t showing some sort of positive response in all the focus groups.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPoliticsQLD
