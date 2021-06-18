2GB
Police ‘very concerned’ about risk of retaliation after gangland figure shot dead ‘like a dog’

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Police ‘very concerned’ about risk of retaliation after gangland figure shot dead ‘like a dog’

There are concerns a gangland feud will escalate after Bilal Hamze, the cousin of “Brothers for Life” founder Bassam Hamzy, was killed last night in the Sydney CBD.

NSW Police Criminal Groups Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow told Jim Wilson the “public and brazen” nature of the shooting was particularly disturbing.

“We’ve got someone who’s just been out for dinner … and shot down the street like a dog.

“There’s no good murders, but this is a dreadful one.”

Jim asked the detective if police expect retaliatory violence.

“We’re certainly very concerned about that Jim.

“We’ll be activating all our resources between ourselves, Strike Force Raptor and their skills, and all the regional enforcement teams will be out there tonight.

“We’ll be knocking on some doors, and other doors we’ll knock down.”

Jim Wilson
