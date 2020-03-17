Police stop roadside breath tests to protect first responders

NSW Police will not be doing roadside Random Breath Tests (RBTs) but this doesn’t mean the road laws aren’t in effect.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller tells Ben Fordham stopping roadside RBTs is to stop overexposure and to protect first responders.

He says that police are still out patrolling and mobile breath and drug testing will continue to happen.

“We will be out stopping vehicles that we think erratically or erratic behaviour. We’ll also still be enforcing the traffic laws heavily, so please don’t think there’ll be less highway patrol on the road.

“The message needs to be to anyone who thinks they can drink and drive, they will be caught.”

