2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police stop roadside breath tests to protect first responders

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusMick FullerNSW Police

NSW Police will not be doing roadside Random Breath Tests (RBTs) but this doesn’t mean the road laws aren’t in effect.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller tells Ben Fordham stopping roadside RBTs is to stop overexposure and to protect first responders.

He says that police are still out patrolling and mobile breath and drug testing will continue to happen.

“We will be out stopping vehicles that we think erratically or erratic behaviour. We’ll also still be enforcing the traffic laws heavily, so please don’t think there’ll be less highway patrol on the road. 

“The message needs to be to anyone who thinks they can drink and drive, they will be caught.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview below

Image: Getty / Nigel Killeen

Ben Fordham
HealthMotoringNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.