Police slam ‘thugs and morons’ after violent brawl erupts at Sydney football match

One man has been charged while the police look for several others allegedly involved in a violent brawl that broke out after a Sydney football match.

Fans clashed after the NSW National Premier League game between Rockdale Ilinden and Sydney United at Rockdale.

Three men are being treated at St George Hospital for minor injuries after the violent brawl.

Police have released images of two men they are looking for.

Detective Superintendent Tony Cooke told Ben Fordham he’s confident he will be able to identify up to seven people involved.

“I will know who you are today. You get yourself to a police station before I come knocking on your door.

“These people aren’t sports fans, they’re thugs and morons and they will end up in the dock.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview