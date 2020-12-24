2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police resources under strain at border checkpoints

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
Border closureQPS
Article image for Police resources under strain at border checkpoints

Police resources are stretched thin at the Queensland – New South Wales border as people attempt to evade queuing at checkpoints. 

A number of people have been caught driving down an embankment from Dixon Street to get into Queensland without going through the streets, checkpoint and queues.

“It’s not only dangerous to do it but illegal,” Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Luke Grant.

“Unfortunately we’ve got to divert resources to go and stop these people doing it.

“It’s costing other people time because we have to have police to go and do this.”

Mr Wheeler said more police and SES workers are due to begin shifts at the border to ease the strain, but were giving up their Christmas holidays to do so.

Press PLAY below to hear more 


Image: Regi Varghese / Stringer

Luke Grant
NewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873