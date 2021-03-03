Police release CCTV footage of two ‘vehicles of interest’ in Mejid Hamzy shooting

New South Wales Police have released CCTV footage of two vehicles of interest in relation to the fatal shooting of Mejid Hamzy.

The 44-year-old was shot multiple times in Condell Park on the morning of October 17 last year and died at the scene.

As part of the investigation police have identified a grey Toyota Rav-4 and a black Mercedes Benz with a partial registration of EHV*** as vehicles of interest.

The grey Toyota Rav-4, registration CY05UE, was parked on Simmat Avenue the morning of the shooting.

Detective Superintendent Rob Critchlow said police will allege the “assassins” were in the Rav-4.

“We’ll allege that the two assassins were in that (Rav-4) car, that they were parked in Simmat Avenue in Condell Park from about 5:30 in the morning and lay in wait for about the two hours before they left that car, and we’ll allege that they shot and murdered Mejid Hamzy,” he told Jim Wilson on 2GB Drive.

The superintendent also said police were “very interested” in finding the black Mercedes Benz.

“The criminals left after the events in that, drove away after the killing, and it was last seen in the vicinity of Metcalfe avenue and Craig avenue in Moorebank about 7:50am on October 19 2020.”

Police urge anyone with information about the grey Toyota Rav 4 or the black Mercedes Benz and the man driving it to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

