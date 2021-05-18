Police pour cold water on strategy to stop Malabar illegal raves

Eastern suburbs residents terrorised by illegal ravers have called for the gates to the Malabar Headland National Park to be locked.

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Samantha Fordy told Jim Wilson the size of the parkland and number of access points make that a difficult strategy.

“This is a balancing act between people trying to enjoy the national park, and of course restricting those people that want to conduct themselves with these activities after hours.”

She urged the public to contact police whenever they spot suspicious activity.

“Police cannot be there 24 hours a day … we rely on the community to report these incidents and help us identify who’s involved.”

