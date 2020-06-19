2GB
Police officer killed by alleged dangerous driver

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Aaron VidalRouse Hill

A NSW police officer has died after his motorcycle collided with a car that allegedly ran a red light.

Ray Hadley has confirmed the identity of the police officer as 28-year-old Constable Aaron Vidal.

“Spare a thought for … Aaron’s family today,” Ray said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Windsor and Schofields Roads, Rouse Hill, yesterday afternoon after reports a motorcycle and a utility had collided.

The Constable died at the scene.

The 37-year-old utility driver has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death.

He has been refused bail and will appear in court later today.

 

Ray Hadley
CrimeNews
