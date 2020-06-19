Police officer killed by alleged dangerous driver
A NSW police officer has died after his motorcycle collided with a car that allegedly ran a red light.
Ray Hadley has confirmed the identity of the police officer as 28-year-old Constable Aaron Vidal.
“Spare a thought for … Aaron’s family today,” Ray said.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Windsor and Schofields Roads, Rouse Hill, yesterday afternoon after reports a motorcycle and a utility had collided.
The Constable died at the scene.
The 37-year-old utility driver has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving occasioning death.
He has been refused bail and will appear in court later today.