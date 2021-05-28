2GB
Police offered hundreds of thousands in retirement payout

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David ElliottNSW Police
Police will be offered a new retirement payout in NSW, to try and drive down the number of worker compensation claims.

Payments of up to $269,000 will be offered to officers who have been with the force for at least 10 years.

There will be a three-year trial of the optional disengagement scheme.

Police Minister David Elliott told Ray Hadley officers who need it should use it.

“It’s to make sure that they don’t feel compelled to go on some sort of hurt on duty, or some other compensation claim, when dignity suggests they might just want to do a normal, even transition.

“It will also allow them to return to service [if they decide to do so].”

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
