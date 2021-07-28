Police Minister foreshadows tougher penalties for anti-lockdown ‘bush lawyers’

Would-be protesters have been warned police will be out in even greater force this weekend, anticipating a sequel to last week’s ‘freedom’ rally.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Jim Wilson more resources will be thrown at preventing this second protest, including by targeting “repeat offenders” and “bush lawyers who … want to dictate legislation that doesn’t exist”.

“The amount of people that seem to think that they’re special in this city is just driving me nuts.

“Please don’t make an unnecessary $1000 donation to Dominic Perrottet.”

In response to criticism of law enforcement’s reliance on “slap on the wrist” fines, Mr Elliott said foreshadowed changes on the cards.

“I think you’ll find Jim, in the next day or two the Premier and I … will have something to say about that.

“We’ll be making sure that people understand that you can’t game the system.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Police Minister’s warning

Image: Nine News