Police Minister calls on John Barilaro to step down after ‘unprovoked’ threat

Police Minister David Elliott is calling on John Barilaro to step down as Deputy Premier after turmoil in the Coalition last week.

Mr Barilaro backed down from his threat of the Nationals moving to the crossbench when the Premier threatened to remove them from her Ministry.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham he will be making his thoughts clear to the Nationals.

“As my dad used to say, ‘if you’re gonna throw a punch make sure the first one’s a knockout’ and he certainly didn’t do that.

“This isn’t an isolated case, but it was unprovoked.

“I don’t think that it’s healthy when you have your own Deputy come around and threaten to bring the joint down just when he may not have got his own way.”

Image: Nine News