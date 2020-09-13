2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Minister calls on John Barilaro to step down after ‘unprovoked’ threat

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
David Elliott

Police Minister David Elliott is calling on John Barilaro to step down as Deputy Premier after turmoil in the Coalition last week.

Mr Barilaro backed down from his threat of the Nationals moving to the crossbench when the Premier threatened to remove them from her Ministry.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham he will be making his thoughts clear to the Nationals.

“As my dad used to say, ‘if you’re gonna throw a punch make sure the first one’s a knockout’ and he certainly didn’t do that.

“This isn’t an isolated case, but it was unprovoked.

“I don’t think that it’s healthy when you have your own Deputy come around and threaten to bring the joint down just when he may not have got his own way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873