Police hunt rental driver allegedly involved in eight crashes in three hours

Police are searching for a driver of a rented SUV allegedly involved in eight crashes in a period of three hours.

A 35-year-old Queensland man was stopped for speeding on the Central Coast on Sunday and had his license suspended on the spot.

However, less than an hour later the SUV allegedly hit a cyclist on the Pacific Highway at Lindfield, leaving a 48-year-old man with minor injuries.

About five minutes later, the same SUV hit another cyclist who was taken to hospital with fractured ribs and collarbone.

The SUV went on to crash into four separate cars and another cyclist between 9.30 am and 11.30 am.

The 2018-model grey Holden Equinox has a Queensland registration, 729ZAB.

Detective Superintendent Jenny Scholz told Ben Fordham the incidents were more than just negligent.

“They are actually deliberate and predatory acts that appear to be criminal.”

