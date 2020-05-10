2GB
Police hunt man jumping from roof to roof

1 hour ago
2GB News

A man has been charged with spitting on and hurling tiles at two officers.

Police followed up on a domestic-related incident at Cranebook yesterday evening when the 24-year-old occupant allegedly ran onto the roof and started jumping onto the roofs of nearby houses.

The man is accused of picking up tiles on the roof and throwing them at officers.

He eventually came down and was arrested, but then allegedly spat in the face of a senior constable and a constable.

The 24-year-old was charged with 11 offences including throwing a missile at a police officer.

Police allege he was also involved in a police pursuit in South Windsor last month.

He’s been refused bail and will appear in court today.

2GB News
