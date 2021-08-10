Police hunt man after worker assaulted at COVID testing site

Police have released CCTV of a man after an essential healthcare worker was assaulted at a COVID-19 testing site in Sydney’s north-west.

A female staff member was working at a Dundas COVID-19 testing site when she was approached by an unknown man who was not wearing a mask.

Police have been told the man began filming the 31-year-old worker on his mobile phone, before verbally abusing her about vaccinations.

The man then allegedly dislodged the woman’s mask and punched her to the head.

The man fled the scene on foot while the woman was treated at the scene.

Police have released images of a man described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, aged in his 30s, about 165cm tall with a medium build. He has black curly hair and two moles on his right cheek.