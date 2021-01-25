Police Commissioner hits back at ‘recidivist’ Invasion Day protesters

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has urged those who attend protests on Australia Day to remain peaceful.

Thousands have expressed interest in attending the Invasion Day rally in the Domain, but gatherings are capped at 500 people.

Organisers say they sought approval from police, but never heard back.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has told Jim Wilson that’s not the case, and attendees can cop fines of between $1000 and $5000 as a result.

“They haven’t gone down the road of trying to work with police or government agencies in terms of running a safe protest.

“They know this Jim: these are people who are recidivist protest organisers … they have decided not to submit the paperwork which gives them protection.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview