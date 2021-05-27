2GB
Police Commissioner adamant Luna Park Ghost Train tragedy to be investigated

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Police Commissioner adamant Luna Park Ghost Train tragedy to be investigated

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is assuring families of victims in the Luna Park Ghost Train tragedy that an investigation is underway.

An ABC investigation has alleged corruption was involved in the fire that killed seven people.

Police investigators are waiting for the ABC to hand over all evidence collected.

 

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham he gives an “absolute guarantee” to the families that the fire is being investigated.

“I think we need to let the investigators get all the information, let them do the inquiry.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
