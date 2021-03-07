2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police Comissioner slams ‘grubs’ who attacked teenage girls

6 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Mick Fuller
Article image for Police Comissioner slams ‘grubs’ who attacked teenage girls

The Police Commissioner says three men charged over a vicious assault on a group of teenage girls should be labelled ”cowards forever”.

Footage shows two 16-year-olds involved in a verbal argument with the men in a Pyrmont Park on Saturday night before they were viciously assaulted.

The men, aged 21, 23 and 29 have been charged and refused bail.

 

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham he’s “never seen such disgraceful footage”.

“They are cowards. Irrespective of what sentence they may get they should be tagged cowards forever.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873