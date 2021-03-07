Police Comissioner slams ‘grubs’ who attacked teenage girls

The Police Commissioner says three men charged over a vicious assault on a group of teenage girls should be labelled ”cowards forever”.

Footage shows two 16-year-olds involved in a verbal argument with the men in a Pyrmont Park on Saturday night before they were viciously assaulted.

The men, aged 21, 23 and 29 have been charged and refused bail.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham he’s “never seen such disgraceful footage”.

“They are cowards. Irrespective of what sentence they may get they should be tagged cowards forever.”

