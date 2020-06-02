Police cars branded with bushfire recovery hotline

Police in NSW are using their vehicles to advertise a very important phone number.

The campaign is Assistant Commissioner Mick Corboy’s retirement gift to Lifeline, CEO John Brogden told Mark Levy.

Lifeline’s bushfire mental health hotline on 13 43 57, Mr Brogden said, has been established to fulfil the “unique needs” of bushfire-affected communities.

“All these months on from the peak of the bushfires, we are still getting about 250 calls a day directly related to the bushfires, from people who are still affected.

“For many people it’s a double trauma of bushfires, about to get back on your feet, then you’re hit by the coronavirus.

“If you own a business down there, you’ve had a hell of a six months, and there won’t be any cure overnight.

“We anticipate we’ll be getting calls on this line for all of this year and for next year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you need help call Lifeline anytime 24/7 on 13 11 14, or the bushfire hotline on 13 43 57.

Image: NSW Police