Planned outages in NSW delayed amid lockdown

The NSW Environment Minister is assuring Sydneysiders energy companies won’t be turning off the power during lockdown, unless works are critical.

Ausgrid was conducting maintenance works across Sydney while many are stuck working from home.

Environment Minister Matt Kean told Ray Hadley the energy provider will publish which works will go ahead and why on their website.

“The only work that should be going ahead is for safety and risk of mass outages.

“Over the next two days alone we’ve now deferred 20 planned outages.”

