2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Planned outages in NSW delayed amid lockdown

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
AusgridMatt Kean
Article image for Planned outages in NSW delayed amid lockdown

The NSW Environment Minister is assuring Sydneysiders energy companies won’t be turning off the power during lockdown, unless works are critical.

Ausgrid was conducting maintenance works across Sydney while many are stuck working from home.

Environment Minister Matt Kean told Ray Hadley the energy provider will publish which works will go ahead and why on their website.

“The only work that should be going ahead is for safety and risk of mass outages.

“Over the next two days alone we’ve now deferred 20 planned outages.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873