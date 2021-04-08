2GB
PHOTOS | Couple’s suburban drug lab exposes illegal gun trafficking

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Drug bust
Article image for PHOTOS | Couple’s suburban drug lab exposes illegal gun trafficking

NSW Police’s Drug and Firearms Squad have seized a clandestine drug lab and 2kg of ice from a suburban home.

The seizure in May of last year uncovered the criminal syndicate’s firearms trafficking operation.

Today, a husband and wife aged 77 and 41 were arrested at a home in Cherrybrook, and a 43-year-old man arrested in Guildford West.

drug lab 1
Digil3
Digil1

Detective Superintendent John Watson told Jim Wilson 14 firearms in total were seized.

“We’ve got quite a few lines of enquiry remaining.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsNSW
