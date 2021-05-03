2GB
PHOTO | Should this driver be fined?

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for PHOTO | Should this driver be fined?

Should this driver be fined?

A man caught allegedly using his mobile phone by a detection camera claims his phone was mounted in a holder.

A $349 fine and a five demerit point penalty applies for drivers caught using their phones in NSW.

The driver’s phone placed in a holder.

The Motley Fool Australia Chief Investment Officer  Scott Phillips told Ben Fordham he doesn’t remember what he was holding.

“It’s definitely not my mobile phone because you can see it on the dash.”

Press PLAY below to hear his defence

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSW
