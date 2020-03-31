PHOTO | Listener’s unconventional way of staying in touch with Mum

Ray Hadley has received a heartwarming email from listener Mark, whose mum is isolated in aged care.

With nursing homes restricting visitation during the coronavirus crisis, Mark decided he would find another way of visiting his elderly mum.

“She is 95, has mild dementia and is lonely,” he told Ray, “So we popped over and waved to her from outside.

“She couldn’t get the hang of talking on the phone and looking at us through the window but she managed.”