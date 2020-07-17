Phil Gould approached to assist Bulldogs restructure

The board of the troubled Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs is under fire for playing politics.

The Daily Telegraph sports writer David Riccio told James Willis the Bulldogs are under a lot of scrutiny as one of the biggest and most popular clubs, but deserve some credit for letting coach Dean Pay walk.

“It got to the point in time that there was so much speculation and rumours about who will be the coach next year.

“This is where I do have a problem with the board – in not being clear on what future they wanted to take the club in.

“Ultimately Dean Pay made the tough decision for the Bulldogs.”

Trent Barrett, currently an assistant coach at the Penrith Panthers, is expected to replaced Pay.

The appointment, Mr Riccio claimed, will be made on Phil Gould’s recommendation.

“Some of the administrators currently there have reached out to Gus for his advice … and Gus, in no uncertain terms, has promoted … Barrett.

“I understand that there’s three separate factions, and there is a lot of antagonising going on in the background.”

