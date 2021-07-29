2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pfizer fraud: Mass vaccination hub nurse caught handing out jabs to mates

6 hours ago
ray hadley exclusive
mass vaccination hubpfizervaccine rollout
Article image for Pfizer fraud: Mass vaccination hub nurse caught handing out jabs to mates

Ray Hadley has been tipped off by a listener that a nurse at the Sydney Olympic Park mass vaccination hub has allegedly been fraudulently handing out vaccines.

20 friends of the nurse are accused of queue-jumping last month to take the Pfizer jab by claiming on their consent forms they were family members who lived with the nurse.

They later bragged on social media about receiving the vaccine, and “belittled people for not getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca”, the listener alleged.

The group justified their actions on the basis the nurse didn’t have family in Australia, so passed on those doses they would’ve used to others.

“It sounded too fanciful to be true,” Ray Hadley admitted, “so we’ve done some research.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has contacted NSW Health with details of the allegation, including the nurse’s identity.

 

Image: Getty

ray hadley exclusive
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873