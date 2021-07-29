Pfizer fraud: Mass vaccination hub nurse caught handing out jabs to mates

Ray Hadley has been tipped off by a listener that a nurse at the Sydney Olympic Park mass vaccination hub has allegedly been fraudulently handing out vaccines.

20 friends of the nurse are accused of queue-jumping last month to take the Pfizer jab by claiming on their consent forms they were family members who lived with the nurse.

They later bragged on social media about receiving the vaccine, and “belittled people for not getting vaccinated with AstraZeneca”, the listener alleged.

The group justified their actions on the basis the nurse didn’t have family in Australia, so passed on those doses they would’ve used to others.

“It sounded too fanciful to be true,” Ray Hadley admitted, “so we’ve done some research.”

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has contacted NSW Health with details of the allegation, including the nurse’s identity.

