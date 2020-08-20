Peter V’landys vows ‘gutless wonders’ within the NRL would be punished

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys says they will “come down hard” on any trolls with direct links to the NRL.

There are reports trolls targeting Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold could be traced back to current NRL figures.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham any sort of trolling within the NRL would be punished.

“If someone can provide us evidence our integrity department will investigate it thoroughly.

“And if there have been breaches of the rules, or the game is being brought into disrepute by these people, we will come down hard on them.

“I’m no fan of these trolls, I think they’re gutless wonders and they’ve got no place in our game.”

