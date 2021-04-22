Peter V’landys sends clear message to NRL’s self-proclaimed ‘gender advisor’

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys has warned Catharine Lumby against repeatedly claiming she holds a role as the NRL’s ‘gender advisor’.

She recently threatened to step down from her role over a sex tape scandal, despite the NRL recently making it clear Ms Lumby did not have a paid role in the organisation, but was an advisor on a committee that met irregularly.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham, Catharine Lumby “has absolutely no position with the NRL”.

“We do not agree with her and she should not use the NRL to seek attention.

“I don’t know why she keeps going out there saying she’s representing the NRL when she doesn’t!”

