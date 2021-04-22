2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys sends clear message to NRL’s self-proclaimed ‘gender advisor’

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Catharine LumbyPETER V'LANDYS
Article image for Peter V’landys sends clear message to NRL’s self-proclaimed ‘gender advisor’

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys has warned Catharine Lumby against repeatedly claiming she holds a role as the NRL’s ‘gender advisor’.

She recently threatened to step down from her role over a sex tape scandal, despite the NRL recently making it clear Ms Lumby did not have a paid role in the organisation, but was an advisor on a committee that met irregularly.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham, Catharine Lumby “has absolutely no position with the NRL”.

“We do not agree with her and she should not use the NRL to seek attention.

“I don’t know why she keeps going out there saying she’s representing the NRL when she doesn’t!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873