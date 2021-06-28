Peter V’landys seeks return on investment to secure Newcastle State of Origin

The NRL is on the lookout for a new host for game three of the State of Origin competition, due to Sydney’s lockdown.

The stay-at-home orders are due to end two days before the final match, but contingency plans are being put in place.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told Jim Wilson the decision will be made “in the next couple of days”, with ticket sales a significant factor.

“Ideally we’d like to keep it at ANZ [Stadium], but that looks very remote at the moment.

“[NSW Deputy Premier] John Barilaro’s … certainly a warrior for us and he would like to see it in Newcastle.

“We’ll try to accommodate him, but we have to look after the best interests of the NRL and we need to maximise our return out of the game, because we are going to incur some significant losses.”

