2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys seeks return on investment to secure Newcastle State of Origin

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
coronavirus restrictionsPETER V'LANDYSrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Peter V’landys seeks return on investment to secure Newcastle State of Origin

The NRL is on the lookout for a new host for game three of the State of Origin competition, due to Sydney’s lockdown.

The stay-at-home orders are due to end two days before the final match, but contingency plans are being put in place.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told Jim Wilson the decision will be made “in the next couple of days”, with ticket sales a significant factor.

“Ideally we’d like to keep it at ANZ [Stadium], but that looks very remote at the moment.

“[NSW Deputy Premier] John Barilaro’s … certainly a warrior for us and he would like to see it in Newcastle.

“We’ll try to accommodate him, but we have to look after the best interests of the NRL and we need to maximise our return out of the game, because we are going to incur some significant losses.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873